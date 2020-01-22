Image caption The Emergency Tree Plan includes a proposed target for NI to achieve 2,000 hectares per annum until 2025.

The Woodland Trust has said Northern Ireland will need to increase tree planting tenfold between now and 2025 to meet a UK target of 19% tree cover.

The conservation charity published its Emergency Tree Plan on Wednesday.

The plan sets out how the UK can rapidly increase tree cover to help reach net zero carbon emissions and tackle the declines in wildlife.

It sets a proposed target of 2,000 hectares of trees to be planted in NI per annum until 2025.

In 2018/2019 only 240 hectares were planted in Northern Ireland.

Image caption Tree cover in Northern Ireland is at around 8%.

Northern Ireland is the least wooded area in the whole of the UK and one of the least wooded in the whole of Europe.

Tree cover in Northern Ireland is about 8%.

Dr Darren Moorcroft, CEO, Woodland Trust said: "I'm acutely aware that we start 2020 with more woods under threat from destruction than any other time in history.

"Tree planting rates are the lowest in decades, and one in 10 wildlife and plant species is under threat from extinction.

"The UK is one of the least wooded countries in Europe with just 13% tree cover compared to the European average of 37%. And only 7% of this is native woodland.

"In order to reach the target of 17-19% tree cover recommended by the Independent Climate Change Committee, trees will need to be planted on an unprecedented scale."