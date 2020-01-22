Image caption Ms Buick has been the head of the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) since May 2011

Northern Ireland's chief inspector of schools Noelle Buick is to step down in March.

Ms Buick has been the head of the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) since May 2011.

The ETI inspects schools as well as early years provision, and further education and training.

However, the majority of schools have not fully co-operated with inspections in recent years due to industrial action by teaching unions.

Ms Buick has called that disruption "unacceptable".

Image caption Ms Buick had criticised schools for being more concerned with their position in league tables than with the best interests of pupils.

As well as overseeing inspections, Ms Buick produced wide-ranging reports on Northern Ireland's education system every two years.

In her 2016 report, she said that too many pupils were not getting a good enough education, especially those from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

She also criticised some schools that excluded pupils from their GCSE results or encouraged Year 13 pupils to drop out before sitting A-Levels.

She said those schools were more concerned with their position "in league tables published by the media [rather than] the best interests of pupils".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More social media usage and online gaming could result in pupils becoming socially isolated, Ms Buick warned in 2018

In her 2018 report, she highlighted the increasing number of pupils struggling with mental health problems, even in the early years of primary school.

"A recurring theme in identifying mental health challenges is the increasing use of social media and online gaming by pupils, resulting in social isolation," she said.

BBC News NI understands that teaching unions had sought reforms to the school inspection process as part of talks to end the ongoing industrial action.

These included inspectors being subject to more accountability and an agreement that schools who had incomplete inspections due to industrial action would not be re-inspected automatically.

In a statement to BBC News NI, Ms Buick said it had been a "great privilege" to lead the ETI.

"Inspection is a powerful lever for raising standards and tackling underachievement," she said.

"I look forward to a resolution of the teachers' dispute over pay, which has included non-cooperation with ETI, so that this important work can continue.

"I would like to thank my colleagues in ETI who have supported me in my role through their commitment to ensuring children get a good education and the life chances they deserve to lead fulfilled lives."

The Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Derek Baker, thanked Ms Buick for her leadership.

"Under Noelle's stewardship significant positive improvements have been made to the inspection process including greater involvement of the schools and organisations being inspected in the process and a more proportionate approach to inspection," he said.

"She has worked with commitment and integrity for the benefit of the learners in Northern Ireland."

Mark Langhammer of the National Education Union said: "Northern Ireland's Education and Training Inspectorate has wavered in recent years between the supportive, developmental model of Scotland and the terse, judgemental model of England's OFSTED, tending recently towards the latter.

"The prospect of new leadership in the inspectorate is the opportunity to work positively with schools and teachers towards a high-trust and professional partnership model."