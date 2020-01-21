Image copyright Getty Images

The MOT centre in Armagh has been closed for repairs after faults were discovered on some car lifts.

It comes after a planned inspection of lifts in DVA test centres in NI.

The Department for Infrastructure said all other centres remain open but, as a precaution, affected lifts are not being operated.

It said MOT tests are being carried out, although some are being rescheduled and customers are being contacted to re-arrange their bookings.

In a statement, it said centres would "return to normal operating once all affected lifts have been repaired and inspected over the coming days.

"The DVA apologises for any inconvenience to customers."