Ballywalter: Man dies after single-vehicle crash
- 21 January 2020
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Ballywalter in County Down on Tuesday morning.
Police say the man, who was in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision happened at Roddens Road at about 07:45 GMT.
Detectives say they are investigating the cause of the crash, which involved a red Toyota Auris, and have appealed for anyone who witnessed it to contact them.