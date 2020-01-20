Stormont: Special adviser salary capped at £85k

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A new code of conduct specifically states ministers are responsible for the management, conduct and discipline of their special advisers

A new code of conduct for Stormont's special advisers and how they are appointed has been made public.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed he had given ministers a strengthened code at the executive meeting on Monday morning.

It specifically states that ministers are responsible for the management, conduct and discipline of their special advisers.

It also sees salaries of special advisers capped at £85,000 per year.

In the last mandate, special advisers at Stormont were paid across two bands, with £91,809 the maximum annual salary they could earn.

'The executive as a whole'

The finance minister said the executive had approved the code of conduct for special advisers, and said advisers were expected to "serve the executive as a whole, not just their own minister".

It also requires special advisers to keep good records and use official email accounts.

They will be required to publish their meetings with external organisations, as well as gifts and hospitality received.

The code states there will be an annual statement of the cost of special advisers, including any severance paid and that the salaries of those in the two highest pay bands will be published.

'Restoring public confidence'

Stormont ministers are currently in the process of appointing new special advisers, of which there are 16 in Northern Ireland.

"These new rules should go some way to restoring public confidence in these institutions," said Mr Murphy.

"I am pleased that all parties in the executive have signed up to these codes. It is now essential that these rules and the values that underpin them are put into practice."