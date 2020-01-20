Image caption Stephen Martin was appointed temporary deputy chief constable of the PSNI in 2018

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin is to retire at the end of January, when a new appointment to the role is made.

Mr Martin said it had been a "huge honour" to serve in both the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) for nearly 34 years.

He was appointed temporary deputy chief constable of the PSNI in 2018.

It followed the departure of deputy chief constable Drew Harris.

Mr Harris was appointed as the new head of the police in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Martin said he believed "passionately in the contribution that policing makes to our community" and it would be "the many stories of bravery and compassion by my colleagues in the delivery of their duty, which I will remember in the years to come".

"I will always be grateful for the friendships I have built, both within the police service and among the community I have been humbled to serve," he added.

"As I face the next chapter in my life, I am very mindful of the many colleagues and friends who we've lost and for whom retirement has been denied.

"They and their families will always be in my thoughts."

The chair of the Policing Board, Anne Connolly, thanked Mr Martin for "his contributions to policing and service to the community over his career".

Justice Minister Naomi Long said Mr Martin had "made an enormous contribution to the security and safety of the Northern Ireland community".

"In his role as a senior officer, Stephen has been an eloquent advocate for the PSNI, working tirelessly and with integrity to play a crucial role in delivering a professional, high quality policing service for everyone in our society," she said.

Mr Martin had been a candidate for the the position of chief constable of the PSNI last year, when Simon Byrne succeeded Sir George Hamilton.