Image caption The couple found dead in their Strathfoyle home on Friday have been named locally as Patrick Stokes and Kim Hazlett.

A couple who died in their Strathfoyle home on Friday have been named locally as Patrick Stokes and Kim Hazlett.

Mr Stokes and Ms Hazlett, both believed to be in their 20s, were found at their Claragh Court home in the Strathfoyle area of the city just after 17:30 GMT on Friday 17 January.

Post mortem examinations have been carried out by police to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

They are still awaiting the results of toxicology reports.