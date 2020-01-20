Image copyright Reuters

High profile figures have backed a campaign declaring a "public health emergency on suicide".

Boxers Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton, along with Snow Patrol front man Gary Lightbody, are among those calling for more investment in crisis services, the Irish News reports.

The open letter campaign will implore the health minister to deal with the problem.

It follows reports of five suicides in north Belfast since Christmas.

The paper says Mr Conlan came up with the campaign after being affected by the deaths.

Boxer Michael Conlan came up with idea for open letter campaign

It will be launched on Tuesday with advertisements in The Irish News and Belfast Telegraph.

Staying with the stars, The Irish News also carries the story of former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle who has said launching a band reunion would be like "moving a mountain".

The girl band was created on television show Popstars: The Rivals and split in 2013.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a story revealing that 13,000 suspected crimes were linked to social media between 2016 and 2018.

It says the highest number was in 2016, when 4,814 reports referenced Facebook and Twitter.

The story includes DUP MP Carla Lockart's personal story of being targeted by online trolls.

She tells the paper that she believes the majority of people don't report the crimes.

The fiancee of murdered Nathan Gibson has told how the couple had planned for 2020 to be their "best year yet", according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Gibson, 25, a father of one, was found fatally wounded on the towpath near Lake Road, Craigavon, on Thursday 16 January.

A man is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday in connection with the killing.

His fiancée paid tribute to her "soul mate" who she described as the "sweetest, selfless person".

"Under fire"

The News Letter's front page details a row over "vegan anti-farming advertising".

The story claims Translink has found itself in the middle of a freedom of speech row after "coming under fire" over advertisements on buses urging people to "use plants not animals".

It says Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) vice president Ivor Ferguson issued a statement saying some school children had been outraged by the advertisements, while Translink issued a statement to say the advertisements were in the process of being removed.

The Daily Mirror leads with the national story about the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince to step back as senior royals.

It says Prince Harry has spoken out for the first time about his plan to give up his royal role.

He said: "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change."

The News Letter, meanwhile, confirms that Prince Harry will continue to hold the title Baron of Kilkeel, while not using the designation HRH.

The title was gifted to him by the Queen on his wedding day.

The Daily Mirror also reports that 75% of schoolchildren in Northern Ireland were "too embarrassed" to seek mental health support.

The results, from an Integrated Education Fund conference, showed that 79% were afraid to get support for their emotional wellbeing.

It said transfer test, homework and exams were among key areas of concern.