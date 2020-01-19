Craigavon: Man, 40, charged with Nathan Gibson murder
- 19 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Nathan Gibson in Craigavon, County Armagh.
Mr Gibson, who was 25, was found fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was subsequently arrested, questioned by police and has been charged over the killing.
He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police have appealed for information about where Mr Gibson had been on Thursday between 17:30 GMT and 23:30.