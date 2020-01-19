Three arrested after Belfast city centre stabbing

Image copyright PA Media

Three men have been arrested after a stabbing incident in Belfast city centre on Saturday evening.

It happened at about 19:15 GMT. Police said ambulance staff treated two injured men on Great Victoria Street while the the third stabbing victim was treated on the Dublin Road.

It is understood the three, aged 23, 29 and 38, were involved in a fight.

They were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

All three men have now been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Insp Janie Hughes said: "At this time we believe that only the three men in custody were involved in this incident however we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened."

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said knives have "no place on our streets".

"This is particularly concerning as this is a very busy area at that time of week, with groups of friends and families out for dinner and entertainment, and it doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened."

DUP Councillor for Botanic Tracy Kelly said it was a "shocking" incident and urged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.