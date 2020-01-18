Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption The woman's car was found upside down near Teal Rocks on Saturday morning

A woman in her 40s has died in a car crash near Newtownards in County Down.

The car she was driving was found on its roof along the shore of Strangford Lough at about 09:00 GMT on Saturday.

The woman was the only occupant of the blue Vauxhall Astra, which left the Portaferry Road near Teal Rocks.

Police have appealed for information about sightings of the car between 19:00 on Friday evening, when the car's whereabouts was last known, and the time of the crash.

It is believed the woman was travelling to Portaferry when the car - registration VCZ 490 - left the road.

Insp John Hanna said: "I would like to hear from anyone who travelled along the Portaferry Road between these times and who may have seen the car or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation."

The Portaferry Road was closed for part of Saturday but has since reopened.