Image caption Police said Doris Carson died on Thursday 16 January

A 73-year-old woman who was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Waringstown on Friday 10 January has died.

Police said Doris Carson, who was originally from Donaghcloney, was taken to hospital by air ambulance and died on Thursday.

The crash happened at the junction of the Lowtown Road and Crowhill Road at around 11:20am.

PSNI Inspector Leslie Badger said enquiries are continuing.

She appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact police.