Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Residents were forced to leave their homes as bomb disposal officers made the area safe

A driver may have travelled 14 miles with a bomb attached to his car on Thursday before it was detected.

Police believe the device may have been placed on the car around the Kennedy Centre in west Belfast.

The man then drove to the Lurgan Road in Crumlin, where the bomb was found in the front grille of the car at around 20:00 GMT.

A security alert was sparked and residents in Maple Park were forced to leave their homes.

On Friday, PSNI Det Insp Stephen Harvey said: "We received a report at approximately 8:05pm that a device was discovered wedged into the front grille of a vehicle parked in the Lurgan Road area, close to the junction of Maple Park in Crumlin.

"Our officers and ATO attended the scene, and a public safety operation was implemented.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Lurgan Road near Maple Park in Crumlin

"The device was taken away for further examination and I can confirm it contained component parts which, had the device been detonated, would have made it viable."

Det Insp Harvey described those responsible as "reckless" and thanked residents for their "patience and co-operation" while bomb disposal officers worked to make the area safe.

He also appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the Falls Road area between 09:00 and 18:00 GMT on Thursday to call the non-emergency number 101.