Image caption Matthew Dowds, with an address at Chichester Park in north Belfast, was charged on Friday

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder, after a man was stabbed in north Belfast.

The attack happened at a house in Fortwilliam Parade in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, Matthew Dowds, with an address at Chichester Park in north Belfast, was also accused of possession of Xanax and a knife.

A police constable confirmed she could connect the accused with the charges.

The defence solicitor said that no bail application was being made and expressed concern about what he described as the "reliance on Snapchat" in this case.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Mr Dowds in custody to appear in court again next month.