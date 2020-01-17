Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The parents of Christopher Meli outside Belfast Crown Court

Friday's newspaper headlines feature a range of stories from waiting list death figures to an abortion row.

The Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and the Daily Mirror all have the emotional image of Vanessa Burke, at the trial for her son Christopher Meli's death.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Christopher Meli was 20 years old when he died as a result of injuries sustained from an attack carried out by 15 young people in west Belfast in 2015.

The Irish News said that two of Mr Meli's friends were also attacked as part of a series of violent incidents involving two groups of young people.

It added that two men were jailed on Thursday for the attack and six other people involved received sentences.

Caolan Laverty, 20, from Belfast Road, Glenavy, and Lee Smyth, 22, who is in Maghaberry prison, were jailed on Thursday for the manslaughter of Mr Meli.

Smyth was given a nine year sentence while Laverty was given five years.

Waiting list deaths

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The Belfast Telegraph said that about 5,000 people died on waiting lists in Northern Ireland in the past year.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the headline "22,000 die while they waited for hospital treatment".

The paper said that about 5,000 people died on waiting lists in Northern Ireland in the past year.

It reports that the deaths are increasing each year, rising by "almost 50%" since 2014.

Health officials, though, said the deaths may not be linked in any way to a waiting list.

Protests at LGBT launch

The News Letter leads with "Protest as ministers support LGBT event" as it reports that Free Presbyterians protested on Thursday night at a Cookstown hotel against the launch of a Mid Ulster pride parade.

Protestors stood with placards outside the Royal hotel while a conference titled "Blessed are the Queer" was announced for April.

It will feature two high-profile people from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Prof Laurence Kirkpatrick, who is a former lecturer at the church's training college, and the Reverend Cheryl Meban, who is from Ulster University.

The paper also reports that a number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland have more than doubled in ten years, according to new figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

It reports that there were 189 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2018, the highest total ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

Half of the deaths in 2018 are from men aged 25-44 years old.

Drug addiction expert Nuno Albuquerque told the paper that the figures show an "extremely worrying picture".

End to health strikes

The Belfast Telegraph reports that health workers are to suspend strike action after a deal was made to reach pay parity with counterparts in England.

Health Minister Robin Swann agreed to implement a range of measures to increase staffing levels in the NHS, to improve patient safety and conditions for workers.

The deal lifts the threat of strikes from the Royal College of Nursing( RCN) that were planned for next week.

Image caption Pat Cullen, Royal College of Nursing's NI director

The paper reports that Pat Cullen, the RCN's Northern Ireland director, said that it had been a "long difficult road" towards a deal being made and added that "our members finally have something concrete to consider" for pay parity and safe staffing.

Abortion row

The Irish News's front page features the headline "Priest bars Sinn Féin over abortion stance" after a Catholic priest cancelled a meeting at a church-owned hall in County Tyrone over the party's support for abortion legislation.

The paper said that Father Eugene O'Neill removed a booking for the party in St Patrick's hall after anti-abortion campaigners contacted him.

It reports that Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had been expected to attend the meeting.

Father O'Neill told campaigners in an email that "due to their policy on pro-life matters I would not entertain the use of church property for any such meeting".