Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The attack happened at Coalisland RUC station in 1997

A 41-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being convicted of causing an explosion more than two decades ago.

Paul Campbell, from County Tyrone, was told a prison sentence is inevitable and there was "no reason why he should not start serving it now".

The father-of-four denied causing the explosion at a police station on 26 March 1997.

The judge ruled he was "sure" that Campbell was assisting the bomber.

Campbell, from The Mills, Coalisland, maintained he was innocently caught up in events while going to get a video, and was shot and wounded by an undercover soldier.

He then fled to the Republic of Ireland where he was treated in Louth Hospital.

The bomber, Gareth Doris, was also shot and wounded by a 'Soldier A', arrested and subsequently jailed.

He was later released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

'Firmly convinced'

Judge David McFarland delivered his judgement after hearing Campbell's Diplock-style trial without a jury.

"I am satisfied that the prosecution have proved to the extent that I am firmly convinced that the defendant unlawfully and maliciously caused an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life," he said.

However, no verdict was returned on the alternative charge of possessing explosives with intent, as it was not required.

Campbell is due to be sentenced on 26 February.