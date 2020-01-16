Image copyright Pacemaker

Northern Ireland health workers' unions have suspended strike action following talks with the Department of Health.

Unison and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were staging industrial action in protest against pay and staffing.

RCN members were due to strike again on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.

On Tuesday, unions had a "positive" meeting the health minister, who offered £30m to restore pay parity. Further talks with the Department continued into Wednesday night.

Image caption Ms Cullen said it has been a "long and difficult road" for nurses

Anne Speed, Unison's head of bargaining, said the union will ballot its members with a recommendation to accept the agreement.

Pat Cullen, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said the strikes have "been a long and difficult road for nurses in Northern Ireland".

"Following the unprecedented decision to take strike action, our members finally have something concrete to consider in relation to both the restoration of pay parity and safe staffing," she said.