The Daily Mirror and the Irish News both lead with the investigation into the remains of a 17-year-old found in Dublin.

Keane Mulready-Woods from Drogheda was reported missing by his family on Sunday 12 January.

The Irish News reports that Gardai believe that the murder is related to an ongoing feud between two Drogheda criminal gangs.

The Daily Mirror said that it is believed that Mr Keane was abducted and taken to a house where he was murdered and his body dismembered.

The paper added that his body parts were left at various locations in Dublin and Louth.

An investigation was launched after human remains were found on Monday night in Coolock, Dublin.

Sex discrimination case

The News Letter front page leads with a story about Ava Moore, a transgender woman who has received a £9,000 settlement for a sex discrimination case against a Debenhams.

It said that Ms Moore applied for a job as a temporary sales assistant at Debenhams in Newry in the run up to Christmas in 2018.

After feeling she performed well at interview, she was formally told that the store had decided not to employ her.

Image caption Ms Moore said the atmosphere at her interview changed after providing her birth certificate

Ms Moore said she had received an anonymous email which claimed that she had been unsuccessful because she is a transgender woman.

Supported by the Equality Commission, she went forward with a sex discrimination case against the department store.

Debenhams paid out £9,000 to Ms Moore with no admission of liability.

Image copyright PA Image caption Conor Murphy said he will not accept the proposed package

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said he "cannot and will not accept" a funding package announced by the UK government.

It said an extra £1bn was being made available, on top of an extra £1bn which Northern Ireland would automatically receive from the Barnett Formula.

Mr Murphy said that the proposed package would leave public services in Northern Ireland facing a "shortfall of at least £1bn next year alone".

He added that the proposal was made "in bad faith" which he would not accept.

Sex crimes in hospitals

The paper also reports that 130 sex crimes in Northern Ireland hospitals have been investigated by police in the last three years.

The paper said that they are among more than 3,000 crimes reported to have taken place at healthcare sites in the three years to April 2019.

Former Health Minister Edwin Poots said that there needed to be a "zero tolerance approach" towards those to target healthcare staff and patients at hospitals.

Fundraising effort

The Irish News front page has the story of a young woman with a rare form of cancer who has been fundraising for charity.

It reports that Shannon Whitehouse, 26, from Coalisland, County Tyrone was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the bones or the tissue around the bones.

Despite intensive chemotherapy, Ms Whitehouse was told that the treatment was unsuccessful and that she has months to live.

After receiving the news she started a fundraising page with a target of £2,500.

The page has now raised about £20,000 for cancer charity The Boom Foundation, and she said her aim was improve awareness about sarcoma and to "spread as much word as possible".

Excrement found in Church

The News Letter reports that a Church in Londonderry has been vandalised, with human excrement smeared over church organs and pages in the bible.

Two men, James Duffy, 24, from Elmwood Terrace and James Anthony Kennedy, 24, from Glenside Park, admitted burgling the Christ Church building at Northland Road in September 2017.

They also admitted stealing a crystal decanter, a surplice, reader's robes and causing further damage to the church.

The paper said that in total the damage amounted to an estimated £75,000.