Image caption Outbreaks of diseases like Bird Flu must be reported to international organisations

NI's chief vet has said a disease outbreak on a Fermanagh poultry farm is not one of its more serious strains.

Robert Huey was speaking after movement restrictions were lifted at the farm which had a higher than usual bird mortality rate.

International organisations with responsibility for animal health must be notified of outbreaks of diseases such as Bird Flu or Newcastle Disease.

Tests established the disease strain is not one of those that must be notified.

Dr Huey said the alert had been a "timely reminder" of the need for tight bio security in all poultry flocks.

Poultry flocks can pick up disease from contact with infected migratory birds.

The department will have no further role in the Fermanagh case, other than offering advice.

It will be treated as a standard animal disease by the farm vet.