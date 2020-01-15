Northern Ireland

Armagh: Man dies following Monaghan Road crash

  • 15 January 2020
PSNI CREST Image copyright PSNI

A man has died following a crash between a lorry and a car on the Monaghan Road in Armagh.

It happened shortly before 07:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The road remains closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys.

Police appealed for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.