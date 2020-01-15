Image copyright PA

Stormont's health minster has been urged to address a disparity that sees victims of the contaminated blood scandal paid less than in other parts of the UK.

Victims in Northern Ireland receive an annual payment that is less than those in England, Scotland and Wales.

The difference can be as much as £14,000 a year.

Simon Hamilton of Haemophilia NI said people affected by the scandal in Northern Ireland cannot be forgotten.

He said he is urgently seeking a meeting with the assembly's new health minster, Robin Swann.

"All haemophiliacs and other folks who were seriously infected were all infected prior to devolution and the decisions made were made prior to devolution in terms of the purchase of unclean products," he said.

Image caption Mr Hamilton is seeking an urgent meeting with Stormont's health minster Robin Swann

Mr Hamilton said the disparity needs to be addressed and must not be "bottom of the priority list" of financial commitments set out in the New Decade, New Approach deal.

"It's a question of commitment, I have had many verbal commitments yet I have seen no action," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.

Previously Stormont's finance and health departments told the BBC said they are working with their counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales to try to solve the disparity.

An estimated 5,000 people across the UK were infected in what has been called the "worst scandal in the history of the NHS".

The scandal resulted in people who had haemophilia being treated with blood infected with hepatitis C or HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

A public inquiry into the infected blood scandal began last year.