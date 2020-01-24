Former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon has died.

Mr Mallon was one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement, served as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland from 1998 to 2001.

Born in Markethill, County Armagh, he was heavily involved in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland in the 1960s.

He served as deputy leader of the SDLP from 1979 to 2001.