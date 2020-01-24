Seamus Mallon, former deputy leader of the SDLP, dies
- 24 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon has died.
Mr Mallon was one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement, served as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland from 1998 to 2001.
Born in Markethill, County Armagh, he was heavily involved in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland in the 1960s.
He served as deputy leader of the SDLP from 1979 to 2001.