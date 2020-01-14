Image caption The school has postponed RSE classes

A County Down primary school has postponed planned relationship and sex education (RSE) lessons due to objections from some parents.

In a statement, Killinchy Primary said a "small number of concerns" had been "raised in recent days".

The school also said staff had been consulting with parents about the lessons since 2017.

The Department of Education (DE) requires each school to develop its own RSE policy.

However, what is actually taught in RSE classes is a matter for each school to decide based on the ethos.

Killinchy Primary principal, Chris Currie, informed parents by letter on Friday 10 January that Primary Two to Primary Seven pupils would have age-appropriate RSE lessons on Wednesday 15 January.

He said that for P2 to P5 pupils, this would be a lesson in which "scientific language for language for 'private' body parts will be introduced at a very low level".

"For P6 and P7, this will be the first of a series of three lessons, the remaining two being focused on puberty and personal hygiene," he said.

However, a small number of objections were raised after Mr Currie's letter on Friday to parents at the 350-pupil school.

It is not known what the nature of those objections were.

However, as a result, Mr Currie sent an email to parents on Monday 13 January in which he said the scheduled RSE lessons would be postponed "due to concerns raised on Friday afternoon".

In a statement to BBC News NI, Killinchy Primary School said that it had communicated regularly with parents about the lessons.

"We are working to develop a Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) Policy which has been informed by detailed consultation with parents, teachers and the board of governors," the school said.

"Best practice guidelines published by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) and the Department of Education have been followed throughout this process, which began in 2017.

"The first formal RSE lessons were scheduled to commence in January 2020 and regular communications have been issued to parents to keep them informed.

"However, due to a small number of concerns raised in recent days, the board of governors has taken the decision to temporarily pause the planned delivery of lessons pending a further consultation exercise."

The CCEA has produced comprehensive RSE resources and guidance for schools across a range of areas.

However, according to the DE, that guidance "does not stray into teaching and learning as this is a matter for each school".

"The Department of Education requires all grant-aided schools to develop their own policy on how they will address Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) within the curriculum," DE guidance to schools states.

"A school's policy should reflect the school's ethos and should be subject to consultation with parents and pupils and endorsed by the board of governors."

However, Green Party MLA Clare Bailey - who has previously researched how RSE is taught in schools - said that approach was "not sustainable".

"Schools can basically decide for themselves if they're going to teach RSE and, if they do, what they're going to teach," she said.

"The first thing that we really need to do is to standardise what we teach and then make it a compulsory element in the education system.

"There's nothing to fear from educating our young people as this empowers them to make good choices.

"What we know is happening at the minute is that they are turning to online resources."