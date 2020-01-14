A teenager has appeared in court charged with attacking a taxi driver in Strabane in the early hours of Monday morning.

18-year-old Dylan McGrinder, from Glebe Gardens in Sion Mills, was remanded in custody after appearing before Omagh Magistrates' Court.

It is alleged he attacked the driver, damaged the vehicle and left without paying the fare.

Bail was opposed, as no suitable address was provided.

The court heard the driver was "very seriously injured" by the attack which allegedly happened around three miles into the journey after a passenger was picked up in Abercorn Square in Strabane.

It is also claimed that a side panel and a wing mirror of the taxi were damaged.

Mr McGrinder spoke only to confirm he understood the charges of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as making off without paying for a taxi fare.

A defence solicitor said he would be seeking bail and drew attention to his client's age.

District Judge Mark McGarrity refused bail, but suggested adjourning the application to allow for relevant checks to be conducted.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court via video-link on a future date.