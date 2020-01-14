West Belfast house with baby attacked by pipe bomb

A house in west Belfast with a baby inside was attacked with a pipe bomb early on Tuesday morning.

The occupants of the house in Monagh Drive reported hearing two bangs at the back of the property at about 00:50 GMT.

Police attended the scene and the remnants of what are believed to be two pipe bomb type devices were removed for further examination.

The woman, two men and a young baby inside the house were not injured.

There was no damage caused to the property as a result of the incident.

Det Sgt Duffield said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is working to establish a motive for the attack.