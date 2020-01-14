Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Brendan battered the coastline around the island of Ireland

All homes that lost power as a result of the high winds and adverse weather brought by Storm Brendan have now been reconnected, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) has said.

About 800 properties were without power on Monday night as the storm swept east.

A yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland had been in place until midnight.

The worst affected areas were counties Down and Antrim.

Image copyright Peter Mulholland, Carrickfergus Image caption Waves were crashing in Carrickfergus as Storm Brendan swept along the coastline

NIE said the storm had caused a "low level of damage" to the electricity network.

A spokesman added that teams had been out all day on Monday working to repair any damage caused.

A number of flights and ferry sailings had been cancelled.

In the Republic of Ireland, forecaster Met Éireann warned of "several hours of very dangerous weather".

On Monday night, electricity provider ESB said it was inevitable that homes and businesses would be without power overnight and into Tuesday.

Across the Republic of Ireland, more than 48,000 customers were left without power.

About 9,000 remained without electricity on Monday night.

The worst affected areas were Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

Sea wall collapsed

Travel was also affected with road closures in Northern Ireland due to the weather.

A number of roads remained closed on Tuesday morning. Updates can be found on the BBCNI Travel Twitter page here

Image caption A tree was felled on Londonderry's Strand Road

The storm was named on Saturday by Met Éireann.

The north coast was also battered by the storm and it was very blustery inland.

Ferry operator P&O cancelled its 10:30, 13:30 and 16:30 sailings from Larne and Cairnryan on Monday.

Image copyright Martym Image caption Huge waves at Warrenpoint, County Down, flooded the road

