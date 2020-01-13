Image caption A yellow warning has been issued for NI from midday on Monday

Storm Brendan has hit the west coast of Ireland with forecaster Met Éireann warning of "several hours of very dangerous weather".

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 10:00 GMT to midnight, with the worst expected early afternoon.

Gusts of 65 to 75mph is expected on exposed coasts and hills.

Already this morning, gusts of up to 60mph have been reported in Belmullet, County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.

The Met Office has warned that travel disruption is likely and coastal areas may be affected by large waves.

Bright spells and squally showers will follow and winds will peak through the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

It will also be very blustery inland.

The storm was named on Saturday by Irish weather service, Met Éireann.

This is the second locally named storm of the winter season following Storm Atiyah in December.