Monday's newspaper headlines are dominated by the newly restored Stormont executive.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the headline "PM flies in to give deal his blessing".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are in Belfast on Monday to meet the newly formed executive.

Both leaders plan to hold talks with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

The News Letter also leads with the visit. It reports that are expected to discuss how they plan to "resolve" the health strikes and how to re-form public services.

The paper said that ahead of his visit, Mr Johnson said that this was a "historic time for the people of Northern Ireland".

The Irish News leads with a different approach. It features pictures of the newly appointed ministers of the executive with the headline "Your lives in their hands".

The paper also notes the meeting with Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy saying that it was time for the governments to honour their pledges on funding.

They report that the "bulk" of the new funding linked to New Decade, New Approach will come from the Treasury, while the Irish government will honour commitments to partly fund some projects such as the A5 dual carriageway.

Royal talks

Both the News Letter, Belfast Telegraph and the Daily Mirror all feature the Royal talks that are set to take place on Monday at Sandringham.

The News Letter headline reads as "Harry and Meghan crisis talks" with the image of the Queen going to Church yesterday.

The Queen is set to hold a "crisis" meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry to sort out future roles for Harry and his wife Meghan after they announced that they would step back from Royal duties.

Irish election

The Irish News report that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made a decision on the date of a new general election, but he cannot yet announce it due to protocol.

Mr Varadkar said that he has some outstanding business with British/ Irish affairs and that must inform cabinet colleagues/ rival politicians in the Dáil (Irish parliament).

Mr Varadkar's personal preference was to hold it in the early summer, but he admitted that "circumstances had changed".

The paper said that Mr Varadkar's minority Fine Gael-led administration may face a defeat in a vote of no confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris next month.

The paper said that the taoiseach has faced "intense criticism" from rival parties for his handling of problems in housing and health care.

Nora Quoirin

The Belfast Telegraph has an inquest appeal from the family of Nora Quoirin on its front page.

The paper said the Belfast- born mother of Nora Quoirin has asked the Irish, French and UK governments to back an inquest into her death in Malaysia.

Her body was found after a ten day search over a mile from the resort where she was on holiday with her family in August 2019.

Malaysian police said that her case required "no further action" and an inquest had been ruled out.

Nora's mother, Maebh, said that "what we need now are frank and in-no-uncertain terms demands for that inquest to happen".

Storm Brendan

The Irish News and Daily Mirror both warn readers about Storm Brendan.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 10:00 GMT to midnight.

It warns that travel disruption is likely and coastal areas may be affected by large waves.

Gusts between 80-100km/h (50-60mph) can be expected around the coast.