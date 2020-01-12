Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Leo Varadkar previously stated a preference for a summer election, but acknowledged circumstances had changed

Taoieach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said a decision has been made on a date for the Irish general election, but is not announcing it yet.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ's This Week programme, he said he was not announcing it due to "protocol".

Mr Varadkar said he would be speaking to the cabinet and leader of the opposition before the Dáil (Irish parliament) reconvenes on Wednesday.

He acknowledged "circumstances have changed" around the election date.

Previously, he had stated a preference for a summer election.

The taoiseach said the deal between the UK and EU on Brexit, the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland and a change of arithmetic in the Dáil were factors he was taking into account.

"It is the prerogative of the taoiseach to request the dissolution of the Dáil, and that is a duty which I take very seriously," he said.

"I have always said it should only happen when it is the right time for the country."

No confidence vote

Since the 2016 general election, Fine Gael has governed in the Republic on the basis of a confidence-and-supply agreement with Fianna Fáil, with the opposition party agreeing to abstain on certain votes.

The government could potentially lose a no confidence vote in Irish health minister Simon Harris, which is due to happen on 5 February.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has said he would break with the confidence and supply agreement and vote against the health minister.

Mr Varadkar said such a move would make it impossible for Fianna Fáil to continue to support the deal between the two parties.