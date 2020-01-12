Image copyright PACEMAKER

The family of a man murdered in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, have appealed for the pubic to "search their hearts" and contact police if they have any information.

The body of Glenn Quinn was found in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area.

Police said the 47-year-old died from "blunt force trauma".

They said the murder investigation would look at potential links "to those associated with paramilitary organisations".

Three people - two men, aged 38 and 39, and a 47-year-old woman - were released on police bail after being arrested over the murder.

In the statement, the victim's family thanked "the good people of Carrickfergus for all of the overwhelming support and love that has been shown to them".

"Glenn was a Carrick man through and through, he was a granda, husband, son, brother and uncle who showed nothing but kindness to everyone he met.

"Glenn hated to see anyone enduring any form of hardship and would have gone out of his way to help anyone, he was just a true gentleman."

Investigators in forensic suits examine the scene of Mr Quinn's death

The family said they fully support the PSNI's investigation and urged people to come forward if they have any information.

"Our town does not want to see this happen to another of their loved ones," they added.

Police have said Mr Quinn's murder may be connected to a separate assault on him outside his home on 29 December.

He was not injured in that attack but the PSNI said it became aware that Mr Quinn may have been killed after a friend raised concerns about his safety.

In a statement after his body was discovered, the PSNI's Det Supt Jason Murphy said he was aware of speculation that the death "is in some way related to the activities of the South East Antrim UDA".

He added that the investigation would look at possible paramilitary links but that "rumour and speculation within the community is likely to be unhelpful".