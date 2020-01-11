Image caption Claire Bailey, Jim Allister, Claire Sugden and Gerry Carroll

As devolved government returned to NI, the assembly's smaller parties and independent MLA had their say.

While the majority of Northern Ireland's 90 legislative members come from the DUP, Sinn Féin, Alliance, the SDLP and UUP, smaller parties are represented.

The Green Party has two MLAs, while People Before Profit and TUV (Traditional Unionist Voice) have one.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden is an independent.

Ms Sugden, who was justice minister in the last executive, said she would support the new executive and congratulated the first and deputy first ministers.

"Both women [Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill] are incredibly capable and can do wonderful things for Northern Ireland if there is will," she said.

Image caption Ms Sugden served as the justice minister between 2016 and 2017

However, she said it was a "wasted opportunity that no one had decided to go into opposition".

"Don't fear opposition. Opposition improves legislation, if policy can not uphold the challenge that other members provide to it, then it's not good policy."

She added that problems could not be fixed overnight but it was "good that the wheels are now moving".

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said there were "major issues to deal with".

Image caption Mr Carroll said smaller parties had been excluded from talks

"We live in a society where increasing numbers of people are utilising food banks largely because of the welfare policies implemented by previous administrations in this chamber," he said.

Mr Carroll added both health and education in Northern Ireland were in crisis.

He also said the smaller parties had been "disenfranchised" and excluded from talks.

"It's not our deal, it's your deal," he told the assembly, but added "our job is to collaborate and work with people where we can".

TUV leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister said the only reason an executive had been set up was "because of a double blackmail".

Image caption Mr Allister said he would do his best to "give as much opposition" as he could

"A blackmail from the secretary of state who says I have the money to fix the health service, but I won't give it unless there's an executive," he said.

"And of course the blackmail of Sinn Féin - that you can only have a government if you pay the ransom that they demanded."

He concluded his remarks by saying: "I'll do my best to give you as much opposition as I can."

Image caption Claire Bailey said the Green Party were "very encouraged" by the environmental commitments

Green Party leader and South Belfast MLA Claire Bailey said "this was a positive development" for Northern Ireland.

"I think we can all agree that people have suffered enough," she said.

Ms Bailey said her party was "very encouraged" by the "very high level of environmental commitments given within the draft deal".

She noted: "We are the only place across these islands to see and to endorse a climate act."