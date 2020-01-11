Image caption The funeral of Dr James Mehaffey is taking place at St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry

The funeral of former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr James Mehaffey, is taking place in Londonderry.

Bishop Mehaffey, who was 88, died on Monday evening surrounded by his family.

His funeral is taking place from 13:30 GMT on Saturday at St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry.

Dr Mehaffey led the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe from September 1980 until his retirement in 2002.

During his time as bishop he officiated at the funerals of many parishioners killed in the Troubles.

Image copyright DIOCESE OF DERRY AND RAPHOE Image caption Bishop Mehaffey and Dr Edward Daly, pictured with then Mayor of Derry Brenda Stevenson, received the freedom of the city from Derry City Council in 2015

Dr Mehaffey, who was born near Portadown, developed a close friendship with the late Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr Edward Daly.

The two men released joint statements, took part in foreign trips together and jointly led carol services during some of the worst years of the Troubles.

Last May, a service of thanksgiving was held in St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry to mark the 65th anniversary of the bishop's ordination.

Following his death, a book of condolence has been been opened at Derry's Guildhall.