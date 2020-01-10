Northern Ireland

Stormont talks: What are the key points in the draft deal?

  • 10 January 2020
Related Topics
Stormont's Parliament Buildings Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The draft deal was presented at Stormont

Stormont parties are considering the details of a draft deal to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

The text, New Decade, New Approach, was published by the British and Irish governments on Thursday night.

It sets out a plan of action for a new executive and commitments from the two governments.

Here are some of the key points in the 62-page document:

Image copyright PA
Image caption The deal would bring about the parties' commitment to ending ongoing industrial action by healthcare staff

Health

  • Executive will settle the ongoing pay dispute
  • A new action plan on waiting times
  • Reform the health and social care system in line with the Bengoa, Delivering Together and Power to People reports
  • An extra 900 nursing and midwifery undergraduate places over three years
  • A mental health action plan published within two months
  • Executive will fund three cycles of IVF treatment
  • New graduate entry medical school in Londonderry

Education

  • Executive will work to resolve the teachers' industrial action
  • Ensure every school has a sustainable core budget
  • External independent review of education provision
  • New special educational needs framework
  • Expert group to examine links between educational underachievement and socio-economic background
Image caption There have been calls for an Irish language act to be implemented in Northern Ireland

Petition of concern

  • The mechanism, which was designed to safeguard minority interests in the assembly, will return to its intended purpose
  • Parties commit to using it as a last resort
  • Petition can still be triggered by the support of 30 MLAs, but it needs members from two or more parties (this can include independent MLAs)

Language and tradition

  • An Office of Identity and Cultural Expression "to celebrate and support all aspects of Northern Ireland's rich cultural and linguistic heritage"
  • New Commissioner "to recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language in Northern Ireland"
  • New Commissioner "to enhance and develop the language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots / Ulster British tradition"
  • Official recognition of both Irish and Ulster-Scots languages in Northern Ireland
  • Any person can conduct their business in Irish or Ulster-Scots before the Assembly or one of its committees
Image caption The York Street Interchange is among the key infrastructure projects referenced in the draft deal

Infrastructure

  • Executive to benefit from increased capital infrastructure funding 'as a result of the UK government's infrastructure revolution'
  • Capital projects such as the A5 and A6 road projects, a new York Street Interchange, Narrow Water bridge and sewage investment could benefit

Anything else?

  • Increase police numbers to 7,500
  • New anti-poverty strategy
  • Extend existing welfare mitigation measures beyond March 2020, when they are due to expire
  • Party Leaders' Forum established to meet at least once monthly. This will be reviewed after six months
  • Executive Brexit sub-committee established
  • Ad-hoc assembly committee to consider the creation of a Bill of Rights
  • Reaffirm commitment to tackle paramilitarism and sectarianism
Image copyright UK and Irish governments
Image caption The governments say the deal 'represents a fair and balanced basis upon which to restore the institutions'

UK government commitments

  • Additional funding in 2020/21 to help the executive address its priorities, such as pay parity for nurses compared to England and Wales
  • Promote Northern Ireland as a global cyber security hub
  • Funding for projects which could include mental health provision, tackling paramilitarism and deprivation
  • Appoint a Northern Ireland Veterans' Commissioner and introduce UK-wide legislation to further incorporate the Armed Forces Covenant into law

Irish government pledges

  • Delivering on its commitment to key infrastructure projects, including £75m for the A5 up to 2022
  • Take forward a review of potential support for 'renewed viable air routes from Cork to Belfast and Dublin to Derry'
  • Irish government 'is willing in principle to contribute to capital investment to support expanded provision at Ulster University Magee Campus'

More on this story