Stormont talks: What are the key points in the draft deal?
Stormont parties are considering the details of a draft deal to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.
The text, New Decade, New Approach, was published by the British and Irish governments on Thursday night.
It sets out a plan of action for a new executive and commitments from the two governments.
Here are some of the key points in the 62-page document:
Health
- Executive will settle the ongoing pay dispute
- A new action plan on waiting times
- Reform the health and social care system in line with the Bengoa, Delivering Together and Power to People reports
- An extra 900 nursing and midwifery undergraduate places over three years
- A mental health action plan published within two months
- Executive will fund three cycles of IVF treatment
- New graduate entry medical school in Londonderry
Education
- Executive will work to resolve the teachers' industrial action
- Ensure every school has a sustainable core budget
- External independent review of education provision
- New special educational needs framework
- Expert group to examine links between educational underachievement and socio-economic background
Petition of concern
- The mechanism, which was designed to safeguard minority interests in the assembly, will return to its intended purpose
- Parties commit to using it as a last resort
- Petition can still be triggered by the support of 30 MLAs, but it needs members from two or more parties (this can include independent MLAs)
Language and tradition
- An Office of Identity and Cultural Expression "to celebrate and support all aspects of Northern Ireland's rich cultural and linguistic heritage"
- New Commissioner "to recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language in Northern Ireland"
- New Commissioner "to enhance and develop the language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots / Ulster British tradition"
- Official recognition of both Irish and Ulster-Scots languages in Northern Ireland
- Any person can conduct their business in Irish or Ulster-Scots before the Assembly or one of its committees
Infrastructure
- Executive to benefit from increased capital infrastructure funding 'as a result of the UK government's infrastructure revolution'
- Capital projects such as the A5 and A6 road projects, a new York Street Interchange, Narrow Water bridge and sewage investment could benefit
Anything else?
- Increase police numbers to 7,500
- New anti-poverty strategy
- Extend existing welfare mitigation measures beyond March 2020, when they are due to expire
- Party Leaders' Forum established to meet at least once monthly. This will be reviewed after six months
- Executive Brexit sub-committee established
- Ad-hoc assembly committee to consider the creation of a Bill of Rights
- Reaffirm commitment to tackle paramilitarism and sectarianism
UK government commitments
- Additional funding in 2020/21 to help the executive address its priorities, such as pay parity for nurses compared to England and Wales
- Promote Northern Ireland as a global cyber security hub
- Funding for projects which could include mental health provision, tackling paramilitarism and deprivation
- Appoint a Northern Ireland Veterans' Commissioner and introduce UK-wide legislation to further incorporate the Armed Forces Covenant into law
Irish government pledges
- Delivering on its commitment to key infrastructure projects, including £75m for the A5 up to 2022
- Take forward a review of potential support for 'renewed viable air routes from Cork to Belfast and Dublin to Derry'
- Irish government 'is willing in principle to contribute to capital investment to support expanded provision at Ulster University Magee Campus'