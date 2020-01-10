Image copyright Reuters Image caption The draft deal was presented at Stormont

Stormont parties are considering the details of a draft deal to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

The text, New Decade, New Approach, was published by the British and Irish governments on Thursday night.

It sets out a plan of action for a new executive and commitments from the two governments.

Here are some of the key points in the 62-page document:

Health

Executive will settle the ongoing pay dispute

A new action plan on waiting times

Reform the health and social care system in line with the Bengoa, Delivering Together and Power to People reports

An extra 900 nursing and midwifery undergraduate places over three years

A mental health action plan published within two months

Executive will fund three cycles of IVF treatment

New graduate entry medical school in Londonderry

Education

Executive will work to resolve the teachers' industrial action

Ensure every school has a sustainable core budget

External independent review of education provision

New special educational needs framework

Expert group to examine links between educational underachievement and socio-economic background

Petition of concern

The mechanism, which was designed to safeguard minority interests in the assembly, will return to its intended purpose

Parties commit to using it as a last resort

Petition can still be triggered by the support of 30 MLAs, but it needs members from two or more parties (this can include independent MLAs)

Language and tradition

An Office of Identity and Cultural Expression "to celebrate and support all aspects of Northern Ireland's rich cultural and linguistic heritage"

New Commissioner "to recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language in Northern Ireland"

New Commissioner "to enhance and develop the language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots / Ulster British tradition"

Official recognition of both Irish and Ulster-Scots languages in Northern Ireland

Any person can conduct their business in Irish or Ulster-Scots before the Assembly or one of its committees

Infrastructure

Executive to benefit from increased capital infrastructure funding 'as a result of the UK government's infrastructure revolution'

Capital projects such as the A5 and A6 road projects, a new York Street Interchange, Narrow Water bridge and sewage investment could benefit

Anything else?

Increase police numbers to 7,500

New anti-poverty strategy

Extend existing welfare mitigation measures beyond March 2020, when they are due to expire

Party Leaders' Forum established to meet at least once monthly. This will be reviewed after six months

Executive Brexit sub-committee established

Ad-hoc assembly committee to consider the creation of a Bill of Rights

Reaffirm commitment to tackle paramilitarism and sectarianism

UK government commitments

Additional funding in 2020/21 to help the executive address its priorities, such as pay parity for nurses compared to England and Wales

Promote Northern Ireland as a global cyber security hub

Funding for projects which could include mental health provision, tackling paramilitarism and deprivation

Appoint a Northern Ireland Veterans' Commissioner and introduce UK-wide legislation to further incorporate the Armed Forces Covenant into law

Irish government pledges