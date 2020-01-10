Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 'New Decade, New Approach" was the name of the draft text unveiled last night by the British and Irish governments

The front pages all reflect the announcement on Thursday night that a draft deal has been published in an effort to break the deadlock at Stormont.

The Belfast Telegraph's headline reads: "Moment of truth as deal is finalised", the Irish News has the headline: "Governments publish draft deal" and the Daily Mirror leads with: "Seal the deal".

On Thursday night, the British and Irish governments urged Stormont's parties to embrace the deal that they say is "fair and balanced".

The Irish News said that after a day of intensive talks involving the DUP and Sinn Féin, that the Secretary of State Julian Smith emerged to tell parties that "now is decision time".

The paper says that that the deal includes financial measures to potentially end the nurses' strike action and that a new Irish language commissioner would be introduced, as part of wider culture legislation including the development of Ulster-Scots and the "Ulster-British tradition".

The deal has been named the "New decade, New approach" agreement.

The Belfast Telegraph said that the DUP leader, Arlene Foster, has given her support to the deal.

She said: "We believe that there is a basis upon which the assembly and executive can be re-established in a fair and balanced way."

The News Letter's headline is: "Foster backs deal with new Irish language law".

The paper said that within about 20 minutes of the 62-page document being published online that the DUP leader said that the party's MPs, MLAs and party officers had backed the text.

'Insensitive parade'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Journalist Lyra McKee was murdered by the New IRA in Londonderry in April

The Irish News' main story is: "Republicans called on to cancel 'insensitive parade'".

It refers to a planned republican Easter commemoration days before the anniversary of Lyra McKee's death.

The 29 year old was shot dead as she observed a riot in the Creggan estate in Londonderry on 18 April last year.

The planned commemoration is expected to take place on 13 April, five days before Ms McKee's first anniversary.

The paper says it it not known whether the parade will pass the spot where Ms McKee was killed.

Nightclub fire

Two papers feature a fire on Thursday night at a Londonderry nightclub.

The Belfast Telegraph says that the fire ripped through the Envy nightclub on the city's Strand Road.

The Irish News says that up to six fire engines went to the scene.

The paper says that students of the North West Regional College, who were attending evening classes on the same road, were among those affected by the disruption.