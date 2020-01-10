Image copyright Getty/Charles McQuillan

It wasn't your average Thursday evening, and it became a night in the negotiations that brought more drama than many had been anticipating.

The press has been tipped off shortly before the official announcement that the draft text was coming.

Even still, it was hard not to be taken back by the pace with which events then moved.

The two leaders stood against the backdrop of assembly buildings - a location specifically chosen - to make the point that the time for talking, all three years of it, is over.

A different act to their predecessors, both men said there is something in this deal for everyone - before a copy of it was uploaded online for all to scrutinise.

This is where difficulties could emerge.

Image caption The proposed deal would see the assembly reconvene on Friday

While the DUP's first public statement was positive, Sinn Féin's seemed slightly more reserved.

Based on what is in the text, both parties will have some hard and fast selling to do in order to win over dissenting voices in their ranks.

And they do not have much time.

The governments want the parties back in the assembly later on Friday.

There is a deadline, of course, on Monday.

But if this can't get over the line in the next 24 hours, there may be a fear that the weekend could allow time for the draft deal to be unpicked and unravelled.

Julian Smith was firm about what would happen in that case.

If there is no deal by 23:59 GMT on Monday night, he is under a duty to call an election and he did not seem in any way minded to let that slide.

We will soon see if this final roll of the dice by the two governments has paid off.