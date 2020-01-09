DUP leader says deal 'not perfect'

Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA

The DUP has said the text of a deal published by the two governments is not "perfect", but "there is a basis upon which the Assembly and Executive can re-established".

The text was published on Thursday night.

Arlene Foster said: "There are elements within it which we recognise are the product of long negotiations and represent compromise outcomes."

Sinn Féin President Mary-Lou McDonald said the party would "assess" the text.

If agreed, the deal could see the assembly reconvene on Friday.

The statement from the DUP leader said the party had weighed the governments' paper against their 10 commitments for negotiations.

"There will always need to be give and take," she said.

"The key to making devolution work will be having the resources to do so. This element of the paper will require further scrutiny."

Mrs McDonald said Sinn Féin would give the text "careful consideration".

"The governments have chosen to publish this text which we have received in the last hour," she said in a statement.

"We are studying the text and will give it careful consideration.

"The Sinn Féin Ard Chomhairle will meet tomorrow to fully assess it."

UUP leader Steve Aiken said the party is "committed to a return to devolution that is fair and sustainable".

"The Ulster Unionist Party has been given sight of the text," he said.

"We will consider this complex and far reaching document carefully and consult widely within our party before making any further comments.

"If the Assembly is recalled on Friday, the Ulster Unionist Party MLAs will attend and consider the business put before them."