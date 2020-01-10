Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Nurses are beginning a further day of strike action across Northern Ireland

Thousands of healthcare workers across Northern Ireland are going ahead with strike action on Friday, despite efforts to restore Stormont.

About 9,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will be joined by nurses and other Unison workers.

Secretary of State Julian Smith said if political parties accepted the deal put forward on Thursday night, it would immediately end the industrial action.

But the RCN said the strike would proceed as planned.

It added: "At this stage, the executive has not been reformed and the industrial dispute remains unresolved."

It is the third day of industrial action over pay and staffing levels.

The latest information on exemptions to strike action can be found on the Health and Social Care Board website.

The Health and Social Care Board said there would be "further significant disruption" to services on Friday with thousands of appointments cancelled and a number of hospital and community services affected.

As a result of the action, a number of special schools will be closed, as will Mid-Ulster, South Tyrone, Bangor and Ards Minor Injuries Units.

Patients are advised that if they haven't received a telephone call or letter from their trust informing them that an appointment or procedure has been cancelled, then they should attend as normal.

The Department of Health said it did not have the authority to meet union demands over pay and staffing.

Strikes across Northern Ireland

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members will begin their 12-hour strike at 08:00 GMT.

RCN director Pat Cullen said: "It is with great dismay that nursing staff begin the third day of strike action to address unsafe staffing and deliver pay parity back to Northern Ireland.

"Nurses do not want to be standing again on picket lines, losing another day's pay, and feel totally let down that they have been put in this position yet again."

She added: "Our members are absolutely determined to fight for a health service that patients in Northern Ireland deserve. Nurses have shown courage and resilience during this dispute and will continue to do so until we can achieve a system that is fit for purpose."

Unison staff from four trusts will be striking on a staggered basis throughout the day. There is also continued action short of strike by a number of other unions.

The Belfast Trust area is the worst hit with 1,064 outpatient appointments cancelled, together with 106 inpatient and day cases.

All the patients involved have been contacted and given a new appointment date.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption RCN nurses have walked out twice already in the current wave of action, most recently earlier in January

A total of 243 children who attend Tor Bank, Oakwood and Mitchell House special schools will be affected as the schools are closed due to not being able to provide medical cover.

Two further schools in other areas will also be closed.

Meanwhile, the South Eastern Trust has cancelled 340 outpatient appointments and 89 procedures.

The Western Trust has cancelled 383 outpatient appointments and 50 inpatient procedures.

It has also cancelled 700 treatment room appointments, as well as all out-patient clinics at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry on Friday morning.

The Northern Trust has cancelled 30 outpatient appointments, 1,500 treatment room appointments and 850 routine district nursing appointments.

In the Southern Trust, 43 surgical procedures have been postponed and approximately 145 treatment room appointments cancelled.

Across Northern Ireland, hundreds of school and infant immunisations have been postponed.

The trusts also said there will be greater pressures on emergency departments.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Unison nurses and health workers are walking out on Friday

Earlier this week, six trust chief executives warned that the further strike action could push the system "beyond tipping point".

In a statement, they said the fall-out could be "much more serious" than the 18 December strike.

But the RCN and Unison said they were committed to strike and said the public was firmly behind them.

The RCN has previously called for "urgent measures to address unsafe staffing levels and deliver pay parity with colleagues from across the UK".