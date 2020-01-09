Image copyright Derry City and Strabane District Council Image caption The council aims to complete construction in 2020

A new £1m cycling and walking route is to be constructed in Strabane.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee approved the project on Thursday.

It will involve a 3.5km route connecting the A5, Derry Road, Canal Basin, River Mourne Flood Wall and Strabane Retail Park.

The project is being funded by Stormont departments, the Irish government and the Special EU Programmes Body.

Image copyright Derry City and Strabane District Council Image caption The project will see the district connected with Buncrana, Lifford and Muff

Jonathan Henderson, Programme Manager for the North West Greenway Network, said it is "fantastic that planning has now been approved".

"Council will now proceed to appoint a construction company with the aim of completing the project this year."

The council says the project is a 'key aspect' of the Strabane-Lifford greenway which will help connect the district with Buncrana, Lifford and Muff in County Donegal.

Councillor Christopher Jackson, chair of the council's planning committee said: "The completed project will offer cyclists and walkers a wider, safer and more user friendly experience and can play a key role in encouraging the public to get out into the fresh air and reap the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity."