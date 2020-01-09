Image caption Lord Maginnis has been accused of verbally abusing security staff at Westminster

An SNP MP has told the House of Commons she will report Lord Maginnis to police for alleged homophobic comments.

Hannah Bardell said she will make a police report after the peer was quoted as calling her "queer".

She claimed he accused her of attempting to "settle a score" after she raised claims of abusive behaviour towards parliamentary staff.

Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, urged Lord Maginnis to apologise, calling the comments as "disgraceful".

Image caption Hannah Bardell said it was "one of the worst cases of abuse of security staff" she had witnessed as an MP

Speaking about the incident at Parliament security, Lord Maginnis said he was stopped because he was not displaying his pass which was in his bag.

He said he was "slightly touchy" because there was no chair at security and cited the fact he suffers from arthritis and has nerve damage in his feet.