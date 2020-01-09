Image copyright Getty Images Image caption According to the figures, there were 182 more admissions across the system than there were discharges

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in an Emergency Department to be seen and then discharged over the Christmas period has tripled compared to the year before.

The figures were released by the Health and Social Care Board.

There were 2,435 breaches in the number of people who waited more than 12 hours to be seen, treated and either discharged or admitted.

The previous year there were 723 breaches.

Of the 1,714 additional 12-hour breaches from 20 December 2019 to 3 January 2020, 1,052 were aged 65 or over.

Part of the problem was the high incidence of flu and chest infections among older people, but the BBC also understands there was a chronic shortage of beds.

According to the figures, there were 182 more admissions across the system than there were discharges.

This snapshot reinforces yet again just how fragile the system is and the tremendous amount of pressure staff are working under.

'Unacceptably long' waits

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care Board said the figures show that "similar to other parts of the UK and Ireland, health and social care services in Northern Ireland have and continue to be under sustained pressure over the holiday period".

They paid tribute to staff "who are working tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the care that they need".

"Health service organisations have repeatedly made it clear that the 2019/20 winter period would again bring serious challenges," the spokesperson added.

"Despite the plans in place, some patients have had to wait for unacceptably long periods in Emergency Departments - for that we sincerely apologise.

"The challenges are in part due to an increase in older, sicker patients attending Emergency Departments.

"These patients will often require longer in-patient stays and then more complex social care packages when they are ready to leave hospital.

"The well-documented workforce shortages, as well as the impact of flu and the norovirus have also compounded the pressures."