Image caption Jason Carr pleaded guilty to murdering Stefan Zait (archive image)

A County Down man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Romanian fisherman Stefan Zait in Ardglass in May 2018.

Downpatrick Crown Court heard Jason Carr, 21, of Crew Hill Court in Ardglass pleaded guilty to murdering 45-year-old Mr Zait.

Carr also pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Zait two days before the murder and stealing a bottle of vodka from him.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said there is only one sentence the court could impose and that was life imprisonment.

A tariff hearing will take place next month.

Before that, fresh psychiatric and medical reports will be prepared.

Mr Zait was attacked between 10:30 BST and 11:00 BST near the Downpatrick Road and Strangford Road in the village.

He had been living in Northern Ireland for six years and worked on fishing vessels in Ardglass harbour.

Police said Mr Zait's family had been left "devastated" by his death.