A number of men - one wielding a samurai sword - broke into a house in Randalstown, County Antrim, and injured one of the occupants.

The incident in Mill View was reported shortly before 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Three cars pulled up outside the property, before a group with their faces partially covered entered.

One of the men was carrying a samurai sword, while the others were armed with what were described as sticks and bats.

"Once inside the property, a scuffle ensued between the suspects and a male occupant who sustained injuries to his hand and back," said Det Sgt Lyttle.

After the confrontation the suspects fled the scene.

A man and a woman who were also inside at the time of the incident were unharmed, but damage was caused to the inside of the house during the incident.

Det Sgt Lyttle said it had been a "frightening ordeal" and police were working to establish a motive for the attack.

Police have asked anyone who was in the area between 19:10 GMT and 19:20 on Tuesday, including those with dash cam footage, to come forward.