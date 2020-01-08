Image caption An ambulance was called to the school at 11:21 GMT on Tuesday

A 13-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing at a County Antrim school.

The teenager was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was arrested after reports that a pupil was stabbed at Larne Grammar School on Tuesday.

The victim - a Year 10 pupil - was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

His condition was reported as stable.

The 13-year-old boy will appear before Ballymena Youth Court on 22 January.