Larne Grammar School: Teenage boy charged after stabbing incident
A 13-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing at a County Antrim school.
The teenager was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was arrested after reports that a pupil was stabbed at Larne Grammar School on Tuesday.
The victim - a Year 10 pupil - was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
His condition was reported as stable.
The 13-year-old boy will appear before Ballymena Youth Court on 22 January.