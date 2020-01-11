Image copyright EPA

The weekly papers provided plenty of had plenty of news and colour during the week, including a worldwide story from a local perspective.

The world has heard how fires have devastated vast areas of Australia, with many people having to leave their homes to escape the fires.

The Ballymena Guardian leads with the story of a local woman who went on holiday there only to be forced to flee.

Lyndsey Crawford travelled to Woongarrah, Australia, to visit her family in Sydney for New Year.

She described being caught up in the bushfires as "quite terrifying".

Ms Crawford said the flames got to within 300 yards of their location and they joined others in the area in fleeing.

"Basically we were told to pack what we could into the car and clear out of the area immediately. "

Ms Crawford said the disaster reminded her that back home in Northern Ireland she feels "blessed".

Fire escape

The Down Recorder also told a tale of how a pensioner survived an arson attack in Newcastle on Christmas Day.

Joe Triner is said to be lucky to be alive after arsonists set fire to his neighbour's oil tank.

Firefighters rescued the 82-year-old after forcing their way into his smoke-filled house after 05.30 GMT and carrying him to safety.

The oil tank was destroyed, with his home damaged.

Speaking afterwards Mr Triner said: "I knew nothing of what was going on until I was awakened by firemen standing at the foot of my bed."

Mr Triner added he was grateful to the firemen and his neighbour, who invited him into her home on Christmas morning after the incident.

"To invite me to stay with her and her family for those few precious hours on Christmas morning was a wonderful gesture and I'm very grateful".

School investments

A new multi-million pound campus for Millennium Integrated Primary School will be outlined later this month.

Staff at the school say that the eagerly-awaited new build will ensure that children are no longer taught in mobile classrooms and helps integrated education in the Saintfield and Carryduff areas.

It wasn't the only investment in education this week.

The Ballymena Guardian report that plans have been lodged for a new nine-classroom primary school in Martinstown to merge St Mary's Primary School, Cargan and Glenravel Primary School.

The proposed new building will accommodate 250 pupils.

Rural pride

Northern Ireland's first 'rural Pride' parade is to be hosted in the mid-Ulster area this year, after the formation of a local organising committee.

The Mid-Ulster Mail reports that the group will formally launch the date and location of when the parade will be.

Chairperson Jonathan Campbell said that the group want everyone to "celebrate the wonderful diversity here in mid-Ulster".

Sing star

The paper also hails a local girl from Bellaghy who impressed judges and viewers with a 'stunning' performance on The Voice UK.

Brooke Scullion, who is a student at Ulster University, obtained the coveted 'four-chair turn' on the ITV show.

Will.i.am described her voice as "spectacular" and Meghan Trainor, who she picked as her mentor, said she saw Brooke as a "superstar".

Plea to 'fix NHS'

A young Banbridge man who needs life-changing surgery has made an impassioned plea for MLAs to help with the crisis within the NHS.

John Cunningham wants to see politicians come together for the NHS

John Cunningham is 23 and needs reversal surgery after having part of his intestines removed.

He is hoping to raise £6,000 to "go down the private route".

John told the Banbridge Chronicle that he had to put a year of his life on hold due to intestinal pains.

"I was vomiting twice a day and barely sleeping. I lost four stone in the first half of 2019."

Burglars target salons

Police are investigating a number of recent burglaries at beauty and hairdressing businesses in Rathfriland.

One Rathfriland salon was broken into recently by thieves who used a shovel to smash the glass door.

The owner of the salon, Aine Morgan said that it was a second attempt to rob her salon and that the thieves stole a sum of money.

A bid for beards

About 2,500 people have signed a petition set up by a Londonderry teenager protesting against a school policy that says pupils must be clean shaven.

Carrick McClean, a 17-year-old student at St. Columb's College, set up the petition after he was not allowed to attend classes because he refused to shave.

He told the Derry Journal that "as a young adult I work, drive and pay tax and national insurance. But whenever I enter the school I am treated like a child , being forced to be clean shaven."

Tributes to James Mehaffey

Tributes have been made to Dr James Mehaffey, who died on Monday 6 January aged 88.

The Derry Journal reports that he was a former Bishop of the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe and one of the North West's best-known Church leaders of recent times.

Dr Mehaffey led the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe for more than 20 years, from his consecration in September 1980 until his retirement in January 2002.

The late Dr James Mehaffey

Dr Mehaffey, is best known for the extraordinarily close friendship he developed with one of his Roman Catholic counterparts, the Bishop of Derry, Dr Edward Daly.

Search for missing man

The Fermanagh Herald leads with a new search for a missing man from Magheraveely.

Tony Lynch, 54, has been missing for 18 years and was last seen in Clones, County Monaghan on 6 January 2002.

His family hope that new technology may be able to help solve the mystery of his disappearance.

Gardai (Irish police) have teamed up with specialist civil defence operatives to search lakes along Fermanagh and Monaghan border.

The Herald also features a young woman's account of her road to recovery after a cancer diagnosis.

After completing her final year at college, Dervla Quigley, noticed a drastic change to her personality and began feeling unwell.

She said: "I was forgetting parts of the person I was, walking at an angle and sleeping sitting up or not at all because the pressure in my head was so overwhelming."

The 23-year-old found out that she had a tumour on her brain, which led to months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

"When I found out I had the tumour it was the best news I'd ever heard, it was like I'm not crazy, this is actually a real thing," she added.

After the treatment and surgery, she is now looking forward to a bright future.

She said that "cancer is a just a word. It doesn't describe the person I am".