About 9,000 nurses across Northern Ireland are due to begin a 12-hour strike.

They will stop work at 08:00 GMT on Wednesday in a second wave of protests over pay and staffing levels.

More than 2,000 appointments and procedures have been cancelled, including a number of elective caesarean operations.

Information on affected services can be found on the health trusts' websites.

The Health and Social Care Board said it expects "significant disruption".

Some schools for children with special needs will be closed as they cannot provide medical cover.

Services across health and social care will be affected.

Patients with a scheduled outpatient appointment or who are due to have an operation who have not been contacted by their trust should attend as normal.

Analysis:

By Marie Louise Connolly, BBC News NI health correspondent

Clearly the unions are not for budging. They remain steadfast in their determination to highlight what they see as the injustice for both patients and staff across the health and social care system.

While the health chiefs are speaking out at the eleventh hour, it is vital to remember that this just didn't sneak up on them.

The system has been stretched and understaffed for years - long before this strike action took place.

According to the unions, the public have their backs. The support has not waned.

But what is different in this new year is that the hope of the assembly being up and running by now has almost diminished.

This week's strike action will go ahead on both Wednesday and Friday.

The problem is what happens if next week, there is no agreement between the political parties and the unthinkable happens - an election is called.

Have the unions then backed themselves into a cul-de-sac?

That is the worry for everyone.

Those patients whose service or appointment is cancelled will be notified by the trust. Appointments will be rescheduled.

All emergency departments (EDs) are expected to remain open.

However, with fewer staff, there is likely to be an impact on how quickly patients are seen and discharged.

Minor injury units in South Tyrone, Mid-Ulster and Bangor will be closed.

A further strike involving members of both the RCN and health union Unison is due to take place on Friday.

The Department of Health has said it does not have the budget or the authority to meet union demands.

The first strike by Royal College of Nursing members took place in December. It was their first in the union's 103-year history.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the RCN called for "urgent measures to address unsafe staffing levels and deliver pay parity with colleagues from across the UK".

The statement said there were almost 2,800 vacant nursing posts in Northern Ireland and pay had fallen by 15% in real terms in recent years.

RCN director Pat Cullen said employers and the Department of Health had known about the planned strikes since November 2019.

She said nurses had been left with "no choice".

"We all wish to see a rapid solution to this crisis," she said.

"However, this will not be secured by trying to blame nurses for the consequences of the decisions made by those in power."

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care (HSC) organisation said: "Our clear message is if you are seriously ill or injured, then the emergency department is the place to go."

On Tuesday, the chief executives of the Health and Social Care trusts urged the unions to postpone the strike.

They said they had "serious concerns that the system could be pushed beyond breaking point.

"This could mean that patient safety will be compromised as never before."

RCN nurses who are on strike are to receive a £45 support payment from the union.