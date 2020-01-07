A child has been taken to hospital following a knife incident at a County Antrim grammar school.

It happened at Larne Grammar School on Tuesday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 11:21 GMT.

One crew attended the scene on the Lower Cairncastle Road and a teenager was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Larne Grammar School said it had no comment to make at this time.