Larne Grammar School pupil in hospital after knife incident
- 7 January 2020
A child has been taken to hospital following a knife incident at a County Antrim grammar school.
It happened at Larne Grammar School on Tuesday morning.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 11:21 GMT.
One crew attended the scene on the Lower Cairncastle Road and a teenager was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
Larne Grammar School said it had no comment to make at this time.