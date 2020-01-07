Belfast Craftworld to close after falling sales

Image copyright Google

Craftworld in Belfast is to close after more than 30 years in business.

The company said the "very hard decision" to close was taken due to a downturn in retail sales. It employs 10 people.

Management have attributed the downturn of the Queen Street shop to several factors including the Primark fire of August 2018.

Image copyright facebook

They said online giants, bus lanes and limited parking meant it could "no longer stay in business."

Craftworld was established in 1976 and was originally a department in LeisureWorld before it closed.

The shop's managing director, Gillian Kennedy, said they had tried to "fight on" despite increasingly difficult trading conditions.

She told BBC News NI: "A lot of our customers say they don't really come into Belfast any more, between the price of parking and the one-way system and bus lanes, it is just not enjoyable.

"Online is, also, too convenient for people, we can't compete with the online giants.

"We knew this would be on the cards for the past year or so. We are all very much a family and it has hit everybody hard. It is a very difficult time."

There has been significant reaction to the news from customers of the shop, which specialises in arts and crafts supplies.

One customer posted on Facebook that she travelled from Dublin to get stock or attend demonstrations at Craftworld and was sad to see the news.

"I can't believe I am reading your news. I can only imagine how hard this decision was to make," wrote another.