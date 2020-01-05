Pipe bomb partially explodes in Belfast garden

Image caption Police were called to Norglen Parade at 22:35 GMT following reports of a suspicious object

A pipe bomb partially exploded in the front garden of a house in west Belfast on Saturday.

Police were called to Norglen Parade at 22:35 GMT following reports of a suspicious object in the area.

An Army bomb disposal team examined the object, which they said was a "viable pipe-bomb type device".

No-one was injured but police said it was a "reckless act and the consequences could have been devastating".

A woman was in the house at the time, they added, and slight damage was caused to the property.

"Our investigation is under way to establish what happened and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know," said Det Insp George.