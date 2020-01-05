Image copyright PAcemaker

Police are at the scene of a "sudden death" in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it happened in the Woodburn area of the town on Saturday night and involved a man in his 40s.

A post-mortem examination was needed to determine the cause of death, police said.

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart tweeted police were dealing with a "serious incident" at a house on Ashleigh Park.