Teenage boy dies after collision with car in Belfast
- 3 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 13-year-old boy has died following a collision in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast on Friday.
Inspector David McBride said: "Very sadly, a young cyclist has lost his life. He was 13-year-old Eoin Hamill from the local area."
Police urged anyone who was in the area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm and who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage, to get in touch.
They added: "A man has been arrested and is assisting with our enquiries."